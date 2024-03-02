Open Air Big Bear is the best resource for outdoor activities and events in Big Bear Valley, providing a complete calendar, resource guide and blog for competitive events, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, snowshoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, mountain biking, road cycling, trail running, rock climbing, altitude training, camping, lodging, gear, cool places to eat and hang out…. basically everything you need to know to get out and experience outdoor Big Bear regardless of your level of ability, age or interest.