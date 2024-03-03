Logo
OSB Events is a multi award-winning sporting events company. Since organising our first event in 1991, we have hosted hundreds of events for thousands of competitors in mass participation endurance sports. Iain Hamilton founded OSB Events as a college project and has built a business employing a dedicated work force. He won a lifetime achievement award in 2015 for his work developing the sport in the UK. As organisers of the award winning Outlaw Triathlon Series and the Cambridge Half Marathon, we take a huge amount of pride in our events, with customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. We have been, or still are athletes ourselves and aim to look at everything from the participant’s perspective in order to deliver a safe, enjoyable and memorable race experience - races that we'd like to take part in ourselves.

Upcoming events
TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024TTP Cambridge Half Marathon 2024Cambridge
3 Mar
Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024Outlaw Half Nottingham Weekend 2024Holme Pierrepont
18 May
Outlaw Series Ticket 2024Outlaw Series Ticket 2024Holme Pierrepont
19 May
Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024Outlaw Half Holkham Weekend 2024Wells-next-the-Sea
6 Jul
Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024Outlaw Nottingham Weekend 2024Holme Pierrepont
27 Jul
