OSB Events is a multi award-winning sporting events company. Since organising our first event in 1991, we have hosted hundreds of events for thousands of competitors in mass participation endurance sports. Iain Hamilton founded OSB Events as a college project and has built a business employing a dedicated work force. He won a lifetime achievement award in 2015 for his work developing the sport in the UK. As organisers of the award winning Outlaw Triathlon Series and the Cambridge Half Marathon, we take a huge amount of pride in our events, with customer satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. We have been, or still are athletes ourselves and aim to look at everything from the participant’s perspective in order to deliver a safe, enjoyable and memorable race experience - races that we'd like to take part in ourselves.