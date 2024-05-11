Peak Runners

Hello, I'm David the founder of Peakrunners. Along with my wife Amanda we organise running events throughout Yorkshire, Derbyshire and beyond. I originally started out in martial arts, where I trained intensively to get myself up to a high competitive level. I competed in full contact kickboxing / mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jujitsu. After gaining my 5th degree blackbelt and successfully running my own mixed martial arts academy, I decided to make the hard choice and close my academy, and follow my dreams of becoming an endurance athlete. My journey began in 2011 when I entered my first endurance race; The Hell on the Humber, a 12hr night run up and down the Humber Bridge. I shortly followed this up with many more 12hr and 24hr events and soon turned my focus into the world of ultrarunning. I've since gone on to compete in many more ultras here in the UK as well as in Europe, including an 8th place finish in the Spine. My focus is to become the best I can be in trail running. And to be honest, my life doesn't have a finish line, as my goals in my life are set very high.