Pen Llyn Ultras

Tucked away beyond Snowdonia’s craggiest peaks with the Irish Sea on one side and Cardigan Bay on the other, the Llŷn Peninsula has a distinctive, unspoiled character that’s all its own. Its sunny southern coast draws walkers, wakeboarders, and dinghy-sailors There are several islands dotted around the peninsula, with the famous ancient pilgrimage site of Bardsey Island, at its tip and can be seen in all its beauty during the race. The islands and coastline of Llŷn are a haven for wildlife and an area of outstanding natural beauty. Seals and dolphins are common sites around the peninsula. All of this makes a perfect backdrop for the Pen Llŷn Ultra.