As an event organiser, Phoenix Running offers it all. From entry-level 5km events all the way to 50km ultramarathons, Phoenix Running’s events are as inclusive as they come. Phoenix Running founders Louise and Rik are avid runners themselves and have completed a number of impressive feats - North Pole Marathon and Great Wall of China Race to name a couple. Now they impart their vast wealth of experience and burning passion for endurance sports onto their epic events. Phoenix Running operates out of Surrey, with their majority of events taking place in and around Walton-on-Thames - just south-west of London.

PHOENIX Fridays - Pyjama FridayPHOENIX Fridays - Pyjama FridayWalton-on-Thames
8 Mar
PHOENIX - Cheeky ChipsPHOENIX - Cheeky ChipsWalton-on-Thames
9 Mar
PHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half MarathonPHOENIX - Runificent 4 & Annabel's 300th Half MarathonWalton-on-Thames
10 Mar
PHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half MarathonPHOENIX - Spring Marathon & Half MarathonWalton-on-Thames
16 Mar
PHOENIX RM - Ricky Races 2 2024PHOENIX RM - Ricky Races 2 2024Rickmansworth
21 Mar
PHOENIX - The Fortitude Scroll - TiT Day 1PHOENIX - The Fortitude Scroll - TiT Day 1Walton-on-Thames
23 Mar
PHOENIX - The Gauntlet Scroll - TiT Day 2PHOENIX - The Gauntlet Scroll - TiT Day 2Walton-on-Thames
24 Mar
PHOENIX - The Dauntless Scroll - TiT Day 3PHOENIX - The Dauntless Scroll - TiT Day 3Walton-on-Thames
25 Mar
PHOENIX - The Resolute Scroll - TiT Day 4PHOENIX - The Resolute Scroll - TiT Day 4Walton-on-Thames
26 Mar
PHOENIX - The Perseverance Scroll - TiT Day 5PHOENIX - The Perseverance Scroll - TiT Day 5Walton-on-Thames
27 Mar
PHOENIX - The Adversity Scroll - TiT Day 6PHOENIX - The Adversity Scroll - TiT Day 6Walton-on-Thames
28 Mar
PHOENIX - The Intrepid Scroll - TiT Day 7PHOENIX - The Intrepid Scroll - TiT Day 7Walton-on-Thames
29 Mar
PHOENIX - The Indomitable Scroll - TiT Day 8PHOENIX - The Indomitable Scroll - TiT Day 8Walton-on-Thames
30 Mar
PHOENIX - The Unbreakable Scroll - TiT Day 9PHOENIX - The Unbreakable Scroll - TiT Day 9Walton-on-Thames
31 Mar
PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10PHOENIX - The Invincible Scroll - TiT Day 10Walton-on-Thames
1 Apr
PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11PHOENIX - The Silver Scroll - TweT Day 11Walton-on-Thames
2 Apr
PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12PHOENIX - The Golden Scroll - TweT Day 12Walton-on-Thames
3 Apr
PHOENIX - The Trinity RunPHOENIX - The Trinity RunWalton-on-Thames
6 Apr
PHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge FridayPHOENIX Fridays - Blue Bridge FridayWalton-on-Thames
12 Apr
PHOENIX - RM - Jubilee River Races 2 - 2024PHOENIX - RM - Jubilee River Races 2 - 2024Slough
18 Apr
