As an event organiser, Phoenix Running offers it all. From entry-level 5km events all the way to 50km ultramarathons, Phoenix Running’s events are as inclusive as they come. Phoenix Running founders Louise and Rik are avid runners themselves and have completed a number of impressive feats - North Pole Marathon and Great Wall of China Race to name a couple. Now they impart their vast wealth of experience and burning passion for endurance sports onto their epic events. Phoenix Running operates out of Surrey, with their majority of events taking place in and around Walton-on-Thames - just south-west of London.