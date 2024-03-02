pureTRAIL running events have been created by two experienced, passionate, South Devon based Trail and Ultra Distance runners, located on the southern fringes of Dartmoor. We believe that roads are for cars, not runners, so we keep road use to an absolute minimum in our attempt to create the ultimate Trail running experience. We believe that the events should be for runners, not organisers, so we spend our time meticulously planning the routes, and organising simple, pleasurable races over Southern Britain’s last wild place, Dartmoor. We aim to bring experienced and novice Trail runners into the natural Dartmoor environment by offering Trail races varying in distances of between 10 and 100 miles. From the short, sharp, explosive ‘Volcano Race’ of 10 ‘Moorish’ miles with nearly 1800ft of climb, to the Ultra Trail of Dartmoor.. the Dartmoor 100′, a circumnavigation of Dartmoor. The Ultimate test of endurance in Southern England.