Race Harborough
Race Harborough is a well-established race event company offering new and experienced participants exciting, diverse, and well-organised events, as well as the opportunity to belong to a dynamic and inclusive community. Our mission is: “To deliver quality, friendly, inclusive and enjoyable events in beautiful surroundings, at fair prices, and with a minimal impact on the environment.”

Upcoming events
Pitsford Water Trail RacesPitsford Water Trail RacesBrixworth
3 Mar
The Battle of the Brampton Valley Way The Battle of the Brampton Valley Way Northampton
14 Apr
Run Rabbit Trail FestivalRun Rabbit Trail FestivalMarket Harborough
18 May
Foxton Hound UltraFoxton Hound UltraMarket Harborough
17 Aug
Clipston Trail Half and Country 5 MilerClipston Trail Half and Country 5 MilerClipston
22 Sep
Festival of CyclingFestival of CyclingMarket Harborough
6 Oct
Tunnel VisionTunnel VisionMarket Harborough
7 Nov
