Here’s why your entering a Raceways event means so much to us….. Raceways is a successful community interest company organising running events which 1000’s of adults and children have participated in over the years. However, when it all began in 2009, co-founders Martine Verweij and Catherine O’Carroll started with adults events and saw many children standing on the side lines. Seeing a need to create opportunities to inspire children to also run they knew community events had to be more accessible and inclusive and the challenge was that it had to be more regular and free for all children to take part….a big ask! As the personal mission of lifelong friends and co-founders of Raceways, in 2010 the charity Kids Run Free was born…. Through their own competitive backgrounds as athletes, Martine and Catherine believe that giving children positive fun running experiences from as young an age as possible helps build the foundation to staying physically active throughout life with all the many associated health and wellbeing benefits. Our challenge is to keep kids running for free so we appreciate your taking part in the Raceways events and your fees will be helping in transforming the health of the next generation through the power of sport!