Sublime Racing is all about inclusivity and excellence. All Sublime Racing events are held to the highest of standards and they offer an array of different running events to suit your ability. From marathons to night runs to trail runs, there is something for everyone at a Sublime Racing event with the majority of their events taking place in the East of England. As an organiser, Sublime Racing vows to maintain focus on producing events of the highest standard and, secondly, to continually support their sport and industry. It’s this ethos which sets Sublime Racing apart.