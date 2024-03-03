Logo
Friendly trail and road races based in and around West Yorkshire, everything from 3km fun runs to 300-mile ultra-marathons and a whole lot more in between, so whether its trail running, road running, a fun event or a big challenge you are after, you can be sure Run Able has something of you.

Upcoming events
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile LondonThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile LondonBromley
3 Mar
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile EdinburghThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile EdinburghEdinburgh
6 Apr
Brighouse 10kBrighouse 10kBrighouse
21 Apr
The DuathlonThe DuathlonElland
5 May
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile YorkThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile YorkNew Earswick
12 May
Canal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19kCanal Side Dash - Hebden Bridge 19kHebden Bridge
21 May
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile BrighouseThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile BrighouseBrighouse
2 Jun
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile CarlisleThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile CarlisleCarlisle
9 Jun
Canal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17kCanal Side Dash - Mytholmroyd 17kMytholmroyd
14 Jun
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile NewcastleThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile NewcastleNewcastle upon Tyne
14 Jun
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile LiverpoolThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile LiverpoolLiverpool
16 Jun
The Round ResThe Round ResHuddersfield
19 Jun
Canal Side Dash - Sowerby Bridge 11kCanal Side Dash - Sowerby Bridge 11kSowerby Bridge
28 Jun
The Drop - 10 or 15 Mile BathThe Drop - 10 or 15 Mile BathBath
7 Jul
WineAthlonWineAthlonHuddersfield
13 Jul
The 10 Mile & 3 Mile RaceThe 10 Mile & 3 Mile RaceRishworth
21 Jul
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile GlasgowThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile GlasgowGlasgow
11 Aug
Humpday 5k & 10k - SeptemberHumpday 5k & 10k - SeptemberElland
25 Sep
The Drop - 15 or 10 Mile ManchesterThe Drop - 15 or 10 Mile ManchesterManchester
5 Oct
Humpday 5k & 10k - OctoberHumpday 5k & 10k - OctoberElland
9 Oct
