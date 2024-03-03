Logo
Run Afan
A﻿t Run Afan Forest we're dedicated to making a difference with events that make athletes feel valued. We're committed to bring the best value events to the UK. The team have many years expereince taking part in major sporting events around the globe and we are always looking for new innovation that set us apart from the others

Upcoming events
Buckinghamshire DuathlonBuckinghamshire DuathlonTring
3 Mar
Edinburgh DuathlonEdinburgh DuathlonLongniddry
10 Mar
Wildflower DuathlonWildflower DuathlonLlanarthne
17 Mar
Swansea Trail Half MarathonSwansea Trail Half MarathonPenrice
6 Apr
Wales DuathlonWales DuathlonPenarth
7 Apr
Pembrokeshire Trail Half Marathon & 10kPembrokeshire Trail Half Marathon & 10kNarberth
4 May
Swansea Epic Trail 10kSwansea Epic Trail 10kPenllergaer
11 May
Beast of Bryn Beast of Bryn Bryn
25 May
Bristol TriathlonBristol TriathlonBristol
2 Jun
Glasgow Epic TrailGlasgow Epic TrailGlasgow
22 Jun
Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5kBrechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5kCarmarthenshire
14 Jul
Cirencester 10kCirencester 10kCirencester
1 Sep
Tenby 10k 2024Tenby 10k 2024Tenby
27 Oct
Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024Cardiff Trail Half Marathon 2024Wales
10 Nov
Falkirk Half Marathon 2024Falkirk Half Marathon 2024Grangemouth
17 Nov
Buff Epic Trail 10k 2024Buff Epic Trail 10k 2024Pontrhydyfen
1 Dec
Glynneath Boxing Day 5 Miler 2024Glynneath Boxing Day 5 Miler 2024Glynneath
26 Dec
