Run For All is Not for Profit. An entry to a Run For All event helps support great causes, part of the legacy of late amateur athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE. From Fun Run to Marathon, we welcome all ages and abilities - we really are For All. Run For All is part of the lasting legacy of the late amateur athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE. Jane, from Leeds, made headlines around the world by taking part in a series of incredible endurance events - despite being diagnosed with an incurable cancer. The mum-of-three defied her devastating diagnosis to complete challenge after challenge – from marathons and triathlons to ironman contests and cross-Europe cycle rides. Her final – and toughest – endeavour was a 4,200-mile bike ride across the breadth of America in 2006. It was a gruelling challenge that even an athlete in the peak of fitness would find daunting, let alone someone fighting cancer. As ever, though, Jane battled on to somehow realise her goal. Every year tens of thousands of people take part in our popular events – running for charity, for a personal challenge or just for fun.