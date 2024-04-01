Logo
Run Nation
Run Nation organise running events across the UK. We focus on scenic and picturesque rural locations and some of the best public parks in the UK. With events ranging from 5km up to Marathon, there are distances to challenge runners of all abilities and experience. Run Nation is affiliated to England Athletics. Our races are officially measured and organised under UK Athletics Rules and have Run Britain race licences

Upcoming events
Run Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10kRun Durham Dalton Park Easter 5k and 10kMurton
1 Apr
Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10kRun Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10kLeeds
14 Apr
Run Durham Hamsterley 10kRun Durham Hamsterley 10kBedburn
21 Apr
Run Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5kRun Scotland Strathclyde Half Marathon, 10k & 5kMotherwell
5 May
Run Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2kRun Northumberland Alnwick Castle Trail Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & 2kAlnwick
26 May
Run Cumbria Solway Marathon & Half MarathonRun Cumbria Solway Marathon & Half MarathonAnthorn
2 Jun
Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024Run Solway Marathon and Half Marathon 2024Anthorn
2 Jun
Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2kRun Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2kMurton
12 Jun
Run Northumberland Bamburgh 10k 2024Run Northumberland Bamburgh 10k 2024Bamburgh
16 Jun
Run Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior RunRun Gateshead Sundowner 10k, 5k & 4k Junior RunSwalwell
19 Jun
Run Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half MarathonRun Northumberland Coquet 5k, 10k & Half MarathonRothbury
30 Jun
Run Northumberland Stamfordham 10kRun Northumberland Stamfordham 10kNewcastle upon Tyne
10 Jul
Run Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10kRun Durham Hamsterley Forest Summer Half Marathon & 10kBedburn
14 Jul
Run Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10kRun Northumberland Hexham Sundowner 10kHexham
17 Jul
Run Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 MilerRun Durham Dalton Park 10 & 5 MilerMurton
18 Aug
Run Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5kRun Scotland Strathclyde Autumn Half Marathon, 10k & 5kMotherwell
8 Sep
Run Northumberland Matfen 10kRun Northumberland Matfen 10kMatfen
22 Sep
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5KRun Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5KLeeds
6 Oct
Run Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & MarathonRun Scotland Rannoch 10k, Half Marathon & MarathonKinloch Rannoch
12 Oct
Run Northumberland Castles Half MarathonRun Northumberland Castles Half MarathonBamburgh
20 Oct
image
