Running High Events Ltd
Organisers of the Bath Half Marathon, the largest single day charity fundraising event in the South West. With over 15,000 entries the annual Bath Half Marathon (or 'Bath Half' as it affectionately known) is one of the most popular and prestigious mass-participation road races in the UK.
