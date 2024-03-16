Running High Events Ltd

Logo
Organisers of the Bath Half Marathon, the largest single day charity fundraising event in the South West. With over 15,000 entries the annual Bath Half Marathon (or 'Bath Half' as it affectionately known) is one of the most popular and prestigious mass-participation road races in the UK.

Upcoming events
2024 Bath Half Family Fun Run2024 Bath Half Family Fun RunBath
16 Mar
2024 Bath Half Marathon2024 Bath Half MarathonBath
17 Mar
