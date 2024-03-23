Logo
Runtrapel Escapes
ExternalLink

Runtrapel Escapes specialize in providing guided trail running experiences in the UK. With a passion for outdoor exploration and a deep understanding of the local terrain, they are committed to creating unforgettable adventures for trail running enthusiasts of all levels.

Runtrapel Escapes specialize in providing guided trail running experiences in the UK. With a passion for outdoor exploration and a deep understanding of the local terrain, they are committed to creating unforgettable adventures for trail running enthusiasts of all levels.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 1Hinckley
23 Mar
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail RunLeicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail RunWoodhouse Eaves
20 Apr
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 2Market Harborough
25 May
Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3Leicestershire Round - Series 1 - Leg 3Cossington
13 Jul
Leicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail RunLeicestershire 3 Peaks Guided 16 Mile Trail RunWoodhouse Eaves
19 Oct
image
🇬🇧