Sasquatch Racing

We are a party production company with a running problem. We want you to have a blast at our parties (ahem…races) and we’ll try to do this in a variety of unconventional ways. For example, our first race involves an urban legend. We also start our races a bit later than most (9:30AM vs. 8AM). There’s also beer at the end of our race. If you do the half marathon, you get a medal that acts as a bottle opener (for the aforementioned beer).