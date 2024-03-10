Logo
Saturn Running Events Limited is a family run company set up during 2017. Our aim to provide flexible running events, for all abilities and ages and where the runner can choose the distance they want to complete. Most of our events will be themed and will have unique medals for each event.

Upcoming events
Dirty Dancing RunDirty Dancing RunStaines-upon-Thames
10 Mar
Cocktail Run 1Cocktail Run 1Staines-upon-Thames
16 Mar
Save the Rhino Run 2024Save the Rhino Run 2024Old Elvet
17 Mar
Midweek Chasing Numbers 3Midweek Chasing Numbers 3Egham
22 Mar
Backstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half MarathonBackstreet Runs - Charlotte's 100th Half MarathonStaines-upon-Thames
24 Mar
Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 1 Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 1Staines-upon-Thames
28 Mar
Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 2Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 2Staines-upon-Thames
29 Mar
Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 3Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 3Staines-upon-Thames
30 Mar
Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 4Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 4Staines-upon-Thames
31 Mar
Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 5 Ziggy Ea-Stardust 5 in 5 - Day 5Staines-upon-Thames
1 Apr
Midweek Chasing Numbers 4Midweek Chasing Numbers 4Egham
5 Apr
Rocky Horror RunRocky Horror RunStaines-upon-Thames
6 Apr
The Nearly But Not Quite London MarathonThe Nearly But Not Quite London MarathonEgham
21 Apr
The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)The Godfather 999 (Steve Edwards Deca-Flake Run)Staines-upon-Thames
27 Apr
Midweek Chasing Numbers 5Midweek Chasing Numbers 5Egham
3 May
The Barby RunThe Barby RunStaines-upon-Thames
11 May
Run To Infinity & Beyond 2Run To Infinity & Beyond 2Old Elvet
19 May
Cocktail Run 2Cocktail Run 2Staines-upon-Thames
26 May
Run With the FloRun With the FloStaines-upon-Thames
1 Jun
Midweek Chasing Numbers 6Midweek Chasing Numbers 6Egham
7 Jun
