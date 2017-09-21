SCC EVENTS GmbH is one of the major international organizers of Sportevents. The offer ranges from major international events such as the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON or the BERLIN HALF-MARATHON to the traditional New Year or Cross Country run with a regional character. The almost 20 events are held annually by almost 200,000 participants. In addition, SCC EVENTS Servic and sports and health services tailored to the needs of companies, individuals and groups.