Logo
Secret London Runs
ExternalLink

Running tours and events in London. We'll show you a side of London that most people will never see. Thousands of people join our themed running tours every year to uncover London's hidden past, catch up with friends, meet new people and work up a sweat.

Running tours and events in London. We'll show you a side of London that most people will never see. Thousands of people join our themed running tours every year to uncover London's hidden past, catch up with friends, meet new people and work up a sweat.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running TourSuffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running TourLondon
2 Mar
Suffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running TourSuffragettes & Sacrifice 12k Running TourLondon
9 Mar
Badass Women of Bermondsey Running TourBadass Women of Bermondsey Running TourLondon
12 Mar
Badass Women of Bermondsey Running TourBadass Women of Bermondsey Running TourLondon
13 Mar
Trailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running TourTrailblazing Women of the East End 10k Running TourLondon
16 Mar
Jack the Ripper 10k Running TourJack the Ripper 10k Running TourLondon
13 Apr
Jack the Ripper 10k Running TourJack the Ripper 10k Running TourLondon
27 Apr
Jack the Ripper 10k Running TourJack the Ripper 10k Running TourLondon
28 Apr
Jack the Ripper 10k Running TourJack the Ripper 10k Running TourLondon
30 Apr
Peckham Street Art 10k Running TourPeckham Street Art 10k Running TourLondon
17 May
Peckham Street Art 10k Running TourPeckham Street Art 10k Running TourLondon
19 May
The Secret Gin RunThe Secret Gin RunLondon
8 Jun
Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)London
31 Oct
image
🇬🇧