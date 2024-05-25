ShadowChase Running Club is a non-profit organization that promotes running and fitness related activities in the greater Modesto area. Year after year we make a difference in the community through our club activities. Our members represent a broad range of abilities. Some walk an occasional mile, a few are accomplished marathoners. But most of us just like to get outside and run a leisurely pace.
