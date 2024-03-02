Shrewsbury Half Marathon Limited

SHREWSBURY HALF MARATHON IS BACK FOR 2020! Shrewsbury Half Marathon returns on Sunday 11th October 2020. The single lap, same start and finish, closed road route takes in a mix of beautiful Shropshire countryside and country lanes, historic streets with medieval buildings, welcoming crowds and an amazing sense of community. Sign up for one of the most beautiful half marathon routes in the UK and enjoy the friendly welcome and support of our local communities. Our race welcomes many runners of all abilities, running clubs and communities from across the UK and abroad to Shropshire every year.