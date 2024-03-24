Sommer Sports Events
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
AdventHealth Lake Minneola Half Marathon, 10K and 5KAdventHealth Lake Minneola Half Marathon, 10K and 5KClermont
24 Mar
AdventHealth Lake Minneola Sunset Triathlon, Duathlon, AquaBike & 5KAdventHealth Lake Minneola Sunset Triathlon, Duathlon, AquaBike & 5KClermont
20 Apr
AdventHealth Earth Day 5 Mile & 2 MileAdventHealth Earth Day 5 Mile & 2 MileClermont
20 Apr
Ole Ole 5K - LakelandOle Ole 5K - LakelandLakeland
4 May
AdventHealth Girlz on Fire Women's Triathlon & 5KAdventHealth Girlz on Fire Women's Triathlon & 5KClermont
11 May
Rock Springs Run 5K-10K Trail RunsRock Springs Run 5K-10K Trail RunsSorrento
18 May
Ole Ole 5K - Winter SpringsOle Ole 5K - Winter SpringsWinter Springs
25 May
Nightmare on the Clermont Trails 5KNightmare on the Clermont Trails 5KClermont
26 Oct
AdventHealth Santa's Twilight 5K - Safety HarborAdventHealth Santa's Twilight 5K - Safety HarborSafety Harbor
14 Dec
image
🇬🇧