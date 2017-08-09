Southern Sportive have been providing top quality road cycling events since 2006. As part of the Cycle Events Organisation we bought 20 years of events experience ot the sportve scene and have been instrumental in developing this exciting movement in cycling! Those are our credentials anyway; all you really need to know is that we’re committed to bringing you the best rides on the best courses, with the friendliest and most professional team.
Southern Sportive have been providing top quality road cycling events since 2006. As part of the Cycle Events Organisation we bought 20 years of events experience ot the sportve scene and have been instrumental in developing this exciting movement in cycling! Those are our credentials anyway; all you really need to know is that we’re committed to bringing you the best rides on the best courses, with the friendliest and most professional team.