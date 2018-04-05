Spectrum Striders Running Club

We are a friendly running club based in Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire since 1983. We organise the long-established Birchwood 10k road race and several other races. We have runners of all ability - people who just run for fun, and people who compete at a professional level every week. We all share a common love of running. So whether you're an established runner, new to running, or looking to improve your fitness, we'd love you to join us!