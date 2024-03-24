Sportiva Events
Organisers of triathlons, duathlons, bike & running events & open water swims in Devon & the South West. We focus on creating events to suit a wide range of ages and abilities from complete novices to elite. Our events include the Torbay Triathlons, the Dartmouth Triathlon, the Dartington Duathlon & Devon Dirt.
