Sportiva Events

Organisers of triathlons, duathlons, bike & running events & open water swims in Devon & the South West. We focus on creating events to suit a wide range of ages and abilities from complete novices to elite. Our events include the Torbay Triathlons, the Dartmouth Triathlon, the Dartington Duathlon & Devon Dirt.

Upcoming events
Donut Duathlon SpringDonut Duathlon SpringPaignton
24 Mar
Torbay Triathlon Mixed Team RelayTorbay Triathlon Mixed Team RelayPaignton
6 Apr
Torbay Triathlon SpringTorbay Triathlon SpringPaignton
7 Apr
Haldon Heroic Haldon Heroic Kennford
14 Apr
Exmouth TriathlonExmouth TriathlonExmouth
21 Apr
Taunton FlyerTaunton FlyerSmeatharpe
28 Apr
Roadford Lake TriathlonRoadford Lake TriathlonBroadwoodwidger
19 May
Roadford Lake SwimRoadford Lake SwimDevon
19 May
Burrator 10kBurrator 10kYelverton
1 Jun
Dartmouth Open Water SwimDartmouth Open Water SwimDartmouth
8 Jun
Dartmouth TriathlonDartmouth TriathlonDartmouth
9 Jun
English Riviera TriathlonEnglish Riviera TriathlonTorquay
30 Jun
English Riviera SwimEnglish Riviera SwimTorquay
30 Jun
Tour de DartTour de DartDartmouth
3 Aug
Devon Grit Devon Grit East Budleigh
25 Aug
Roadford Lake Triathlon - AutumnRoadford Lake Triathlon - AutumnDevon
1 Sep
Land's End 100Land's End 100Marazion
14 Sep
Cornwall GritCornwall GritMarazion
14 Sep
Dawlish TriathlonDawlish TriathlonDawlish Warren
22 Sep
Dawlish SwimDawlish SwimDawlish Warren
22 Sep
