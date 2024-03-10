Sri Chinmoy Marathon Team

Sri Chinmoy Races are a stalwart of the London running scene. This family run organisation has been putting on events in London since 1981 and continues to welcome an array of participants from experienced runners vying for a personal best, to novices looking to complete their first 5k. Head down to Battersea Park on a Monday evening in summer and you’re likely to see the team organising another fantastic event. With prices varying from £8 - £13, these are some of the best value events around.