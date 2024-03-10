Sri Chinmoy Marathon Team

Logo
Sri Chinmoy Races are a stalwart of the London running scene. This family run organisation has been putting on events in London since 1981 and continues to welcome an array of participants from experienced runners vying for a personal best, to novices looking to complete their first 5k. Head down to Battersea Park on a Monday evening in summer and you’re likely to see the team organising another fantastic event. With prices varying from £8 - £13, these are some of the best value events around.

Upcoming events
Sri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile in Prospect ParkSri Chinmoy 5K & 7-Mile in Prospect ParkKings County
10 Mar
10 Mar
Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 2 - War Mem Pk, Mt Roskill ... 24Mar24Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 2 - War Mem Pk, Mt Roskill ... 24Mar24Auckland
23 Mar
Sri Chinmoy Princes Park 20km, 15km, 10km & 5km RunSri Chinmoy Princes Park 20km, 15km, 10km & 5km RunCarlton North
20 Apr
26th Sri Chinmoy 6-12-24 Hour Races - Akl NZL 11May2426th Sri Chinmoy 6-12-24 Hour Races - Akl NZL 11May24Auckland
10 May
Sri Chinmoy 5K, Half-Marathon & Relay (May)Sri Chinmoy 5K, Half-Marathon & Relay (May)Queens County
11 May
11 May
Sri Chinmoy Como Landing Half Marathon, 14km & 7km RunSri Chinmoy Como Landing Half Marathon, 14km & 7km RunSouth Yarra
18 May
Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 3 - Auckland Domain ... 26May24Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 3 - Auckland Domain ... 26May24Auckland
25 May
Sri Chinmoy Albert Park Half Marathon, 10km and 5km RunSri Chinmoy Albert Park Half Marathon, 10km and 5km RunAlbert Park
8 Jun
Sri Chinmoy Midnight MarathonSri Chinmoy Midnight MarathonCongers
9 Jun
9 Jun
Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 4 - Auckland Domain ... 23Jun24Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 4 - Auckland Domain ... 23Jun24Auckland
22 Jun
Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 5 - Auckland Domain ... 14Jul24Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 5 - Auckland Domain ... 14Jul24Auckland
13 Jul
Sri Chinmoy Princes Park Winter Running FestivalSri Chinmoy Princes Park Winter Running FestivalCarlton North
13 Jul
Sri Chinmoy 5K & Half-Marathon (July)Sri Chinmoy 5K & Half-Marathon (July)Queens County
14 Jul
14 Jul
Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 6 - Auckland Domain ... 11Aug24Sri Chinmoy Auckland Series 2024: Race 6 - Auckland Domain ... 11Aug24Auckland
10 Aug
Sri Chinmoy MarathonSri Chinmoy MarathonCongers
23 Aug
23 Aug
