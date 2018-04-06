Stockport Harriers AC

Whether you have ambitions to be an international athlete or just want to take up running for fun and recreation, Stockport Harriers is the ideal club for you. We have over 600 members aged between seven and eighty who enjoy the benefits of being part of a club which caters for all levels of experience and ability of all athletics disciplines. There is also a wheelchair racing section of the Club.
Whether you have ambitions to be an international athlete or just want to take up running for fun and recreation, Stockport Harriers is the ideal club for you. We have over 600 members aged between seven and eighty who enjoy the benefits of being part of a club which caters for all levels of experience and ability of all athletics disciplines. There is also a wheelchair racing section of the Club.