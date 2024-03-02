Tempo Events is an Events Management company primarily focused on Road Running Events but more recently are launching Road and Mountain Bike Events. We also provide timing solutions for running, cycling, endurance, triathlon, biathlon, aquathlon, relay and swimming events. We have created timing solutions for many unique events (how about abseiling down the front of an hotel followed by a timed stair climb back to the top), If you have an event that needs timing please let us know and we’ll provide you with a competitive quote.