Thames Hare and Hounds
Based on Wimbledon Common in South West London, Thames Hare and Hounds is the oldest cross-country running club in the world. Our large membership is made up of runners of all ages and abilities. We enjoy a full program of training, racing and social events, at all of which newcomers are very welcome.
Based on Wimbledon Common in South West London, Thames Hare and Hounds is the oldest cross-country running club in the world. Our large membership is made up of runners of all ages and abilities. We enjoy a full program of training, racing and social events, at all of which newcomers are very welcome.