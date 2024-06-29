Logo
The Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation
The mission of the Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation is to provide a world-class marathon and other events that promote health and fitness, stimulate the local economy, galvanise the community and benefit charitable organisations.

Upcoming events
2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Volunteer Registration2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Volunteer RegistrationAkron
29 Jun
2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Medical Volunteer Registration2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile Medical Volunteer RegistrationAkron
29 Jun
2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile2024 National Interstate 8k & 1 MileAkron
29 Jun
2024 Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k Medical Volunteer Registration2024 Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k Medical Volunteer RegistrationAkron
10 Aug
2024 Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k2024 Goodyear Half Marathon & 10kAkron
10 Aug
2024 FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay Medical Volunteer Registration2024 FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay Medical Volunteer RegistrationAkron
28 Sep
2024 FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay Volunteer Registration2024 FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay Volunteer RegistrationAkron
28 Sep
