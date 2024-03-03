Logo
The Fix Events
Fix Events have over a decades worth of experience within the endurance events space, and organise over 70 events per year, varying from running to triathlons to charity events. Their events are well-known for their friendly atmosphere, which makes them great for participants of all abilities and they’re also hosted throughout all of the UK’s major cities - making them easily accessible to everyone. On top of their staple events calendar, the Fix have partnered with charities such as the Movember Foundation, where they delivered over 20 MoRuns throughout the month to thousands of runners.

Upcoming events
St David's Day RunSt David's Day RunCardiff
3 Mar
Richmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half MarathonRichmond Park March 5k, 10k and Half MarathonRichmond
10 Mar
The Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon RunThe Richmond Spring Riverside 10k and Half Marathon RunRichmond
17 Mar
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - SpringRun Whitstable & Herne Bay 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - SpringHerne Bay
24 Mar
Richmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half MarathonRichmond Park April 5k, 10k and Half MarathonGreater London
14 Apr
The All Nations 5k, 10k & Half Marathon Run The All Nations 5k, 10k & Half Marathon Run Windsor
10 May
The All Nations Triathlon The All Nations Triathlon Dorney
11 May
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - MayRichmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - MayLondon
12 May
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - JuneRichmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - JuneRichmond
9 Jun
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half MarathonConquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half MarathonCardiff
29 Jun
FixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half MarathonFixAddiction 5k, 10k & Half MarathonDorney
6 Jul
Run Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half MarathonRun Whitstable & Herne Bay Summer 5k, 10k and Half MarathonHerne Bay
6 Jul
FixAddiction TriathlonFixAddiction TriathlonWindsor
6 Jul
The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half MarathonThe Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half MarathonRichmond
7 Jul
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - JulyRichmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - JulyLondon
14 Jul
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - AugustRichmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - AugustLondon
18 Aug
Richmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - SeptemberRichmond Park 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon - SeptemberGreater London
15 Sep
The Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - AutumnThe Richmond Riverside 10k & Half Marathon - AutumnRichmond
13 Oct
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - OctoberRichmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - OctoberGreater London
20 Oct
Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - December Richmond Park 5k, 10k and Half Marathon - DecemberGreater London
15 Dec
