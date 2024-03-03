The Fix Events

Fix Events have over a decades worth of experience within the endurance events space, and organise over 70 events per year, varying from running to triathlons to charity events. Their events are well-known for their friendly atmosphere, which makes them great for participants of all abilities and they’re also hosted throughout all of the UK’s major cities - making them easily accessible to everyone. On top of their staple events calendar, the Fix have partnered with charities such as the Movember Foundation, where they delivered over 20 MoRuns throughout the month to thousands of runners.