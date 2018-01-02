The Great Barrow Challenge
The Great Barrow Challenge
The home of the only multi-terrain 10 day festival of marathon running in the UK. Challenge yourself over 19 different days throughout the year using our 7 different single loop courses in the heart of Suffolk. Choose from single/triple/quad/10-day marathons, and our multi or single day 32 mile UltraMarathon - for those who want an extra Challenge.
