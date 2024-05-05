Great Run is the UK’s biggest mass participation sports business. They have been creating and delivering major, televised, mass participation events for over 4 decades. In that time, over 4.7m runners, swimmers and cyclists have been cheered across the finish line. Their signature event is the world’s biggest half marathon, the iconic Great North Run, which reached its milestone 40th event last year. The Great North Run evolved into a UK wide series of events, giving over 200,000 runners the chance to achieve their goals every year.