Logo
Great Run
ExternalLink

Great Run is the UK’s biggest mass participation sports business. They have been creating and delivering major, televised, mass participation events for over 4 decades. In that time, over 4.7m runners, swimmers and cyclists have been cheered across the finish line. Their signature event is the world’s biggest half marathon, the iconic Great North Run, which reached its milestone 40th event last year. The Great North Run evolved into a UK wide series of events, giving over 200,000 runners the chance to achieve their goals every year.

Great Run is the UK’s biggest mass participation sports business. They have been creating and delivering major, televised, mass participation events for over 4 decades. In that time, over 4.7m runners, swimmers and cyclists have been cheered across the finish line. Their signature event is the world’s biggest half marathon, the iconic Great North Run, which reached its milestone 40th event last year. The Great North Run evolved into a UK wide series of events, giving over 200,000 runners the chance to achieve their goals every year.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024Birmingham
5 May
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024Bristol
19 May
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Manchester Run 2024Manchester
25 May
AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024AJ Bell Great Manchester Run 2024Manchester
26 May
Ultra London 2024Ultra London 2024London
22 Jun
AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024AJ Bell Great North 10k 2024Newcastle upon Tyne
7 Jul
Ultra North 2024Ultra North 2024Blaydon-on-Tyne
13 Jul
AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024AJ Bell Great North 5k 2024Newcastle upon Tyne
6 Sep
AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024Newcastle upon Tyne
7 Sep
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024AJ Bell Great North Run 2024Newcastle upon Tyne
8 Sep
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 MembershipAJ Bell Great North Run 2024-2026 MembershipNewcastle upon Tyne
8 Sep
AJ Bell Great North Run 2024 BallotAJ Bell Great North Run 2024 BallotNewcastle upon Tyne
8 Sep
13 Valleys Ultra 202413 Valleys Ultra 2024Keswick
27 Sep
AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 2024Glasgow
5 Oct
AJ Bell Great South Run 2024AJ Bell Great South Run 2024Portsmouth
19 Oct
image
🇬🇧