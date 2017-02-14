With an inventory of over 150 events each year, the Race Organiser is one of the most prominent event organisers in the country. Whether it’s running, cycling, or swimming events, TRO have succeeded in creating a community of all abilities, who come together time-and-time again to enjoy their shared passion. Their events are widely renowned for exceptional organisation and great marshals who will ensure that you have a truly amazing experience come race day.
