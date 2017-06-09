Time2Run Events
Based in Manchester, Time2Run events offer it all, whether that’s their epic Hell of a Hill event or a more entry-level 5k. What makes Time2Run so special is that they keep everything in house - from chip-timing to post-race medals and merchandise.
Based in Manchester, Time2Run events offer it all, whether that’s their epic Hell of a Hill event or a more entry-level 5k. What makes Time2Run so special is that they keep everything in house - from chip-timing to post-race medals and merchandise.