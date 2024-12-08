Tinsel Triathlon Foundation
Tinsel Triathlon Foundation has been acquired by Hemet Rotary, a service club organised under the goals and ideals of Rotary International. The group was created to be a space where diverse members could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
