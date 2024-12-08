Logo
Tinsel Triathlon Foundation
ExternalLink

T﻿insel Triathlon Foundation has been acquired by Hemet Rotary, a service club organised under the goals and ideals of Rotary International. The group was created to be a space where diverse members could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.

T﻿insel Triathlon Foundation has been acquired by Hemet Rotary, a service club organised under the goals and ideals of Rotary International. The group was created to be a space where diverse members could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
38th Annual Tinsel Triathlon38th Annual Tinsel TriathlonHemet
8 Dec
image
🇬🇧