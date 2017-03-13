Based in the North of England, Total Warrior put on some of the best obstacle course events in the country. Best of all, Total Warrior aren’t just for the diehards and they offer a complete range of courses - The Original, Warrior Half, Junior Warrior, and Ultra Warrior - making them perfect for beginners who are looking to try out OCR events and veterans of the sport alike. For your trials you will receive a Total Warrior t-shirt, bespoke finisher’s medal, a post-event drink, and a Total Warrior headband - making these events the complete package.