Logo
Tough Mudder UK
ExternalLink

Tough Mudder. The ultimate Mud Run Tough Mudder is not an ordinary mud run - it's an experience. An escape from the everyday. At Tough Mudder, you won’t just face your fears - you’ll knock them down. You’ll go over, around, and through them. You’ll test your strength, stamina, and grit, and you’ll help the Mudders around you to do the same.

Tough Mudder. The ultimate Mud Run Tough Mudder is not an ordinary mud run - it's an experience. An escape from the everyday. At Tough Mudder, you won’t just face your fears - you’ll knock them down. You’ll go over, around, and through them. You’ll test your strength, stamina, and grit, and you’ll help the Mudders around you to do the same.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Tough Mudder AustinTough Mudder AustinBurnet
2 Mar
Tough Mudder Los AngelesTough Mudder Los AngelesSan Bernardino
6 Apr
Tough Mudder AtlantaTough Mudder AtlantaFairburn
20 Apr
Tough Mudder MissouriTough Mudder MissouriMadison
27 Apr
Tough Mudder PhillyTough Mudder PhillyCoatesville
18 May
Toughest Mudder PhillyToughest Mudder PhillyCoatesville
18 May
Tough Mudder MichiganTough Mudder MichiganOakland County
15 Jun
Tough Mudder Twin CitiesTough Mudder Twin CitiesHugo
29 Jun
Tough Mudder ColoradoTough Mudder ColoradoFort Carson
20 Jul
Tough Mudder IndianaTough Mudder IndianaColumbus
27 Jul
Tough Mudder SeattleTough Mudder SeattleBlack Diamond
17 Aug
Toughest Mudder ChicagoToughest Mudder ChicagoRockford
24 Aug
Tough Mudder PittsburghTough Mudder PittsburghSlippery Rock
7 Sep
Tough Mudder PoconosTough Mudder PoconosLong Pond
28 Sep
Tough Mudder NashvilleTough Mudder NashvilleLebanon
19 Oct
Tough Mudder DallasTough Mudder DallasGranbury
26 Oct
World's Toughest MudderWorld's Toughest MudderParke County
9 Nov
World's Toughest MudderWorld's Toughest MudderBartow
9 Nov
Tough Mudder Central FloridaTough Mudder Central FloridaBartow
16 Nov
Tough Mudder SoCalTough Mudder SoCalNew York
30 Dec
image
🇬🇧