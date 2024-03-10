Logo
Based out of Gloucestershire and the Forest of Dean, Trimax Events put on a variety of trail running, road running, and triathlon events throughout the year. Trimax Events are particularly well-regarded for their epic bespoke medals which are awarded to all finisher’s. A number of Trimax events also offer a canicross option, so if you’re looking to race with your canine companion then check out their offering. One of their best known events takes you up Gloucester’s infamous ‘Cheese Rolling Hill’, while a number of their other routes take you through the scenic Cotswold countryside.

Upcoming events
Taurus Beast DuathlonTaurus Beast DuathlonAylburton
10 Mar
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10kNorth Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10kPatchway
7 Apr
The First TriThe First TriLydney
28 Apr
SWMA Tri Series Race 1 SWMA Tri Series Race 1 Cromhall
8 May
The Scorpion RunThe Scorpion RunColeford
12 May
SWMA Tri Series Race 2 SWMA Tri Series Race 2 Cromhall
12 Jun
SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024SWMA Wild Boar 70.3 & Olympic Triathlon 2024Cromhall
16 Jun
SWMA Tri Series Race 3 SWMA Tri Series Race 3 Cromhall
10 Jul
Warrior Mud RunWarrior Mud RunGloucester
20 Jul
Forest WarriorForest WarriorGloucester
21 Jul
Dragon Slayer Ultra 2024Dragon Slayer Ultra 2024Chepstow
4 Aug
SWMA Tri Series Race 4SWMA Tri Series Race 4Cromhall
14 Aug
South West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic TriathlonSouth West Maritime Academy Sprint & Olympic TriathlonCromhall
26 Aug
Stratford Park TriathlonStratford Park TriathlonStroud
1 Sep
SWMA Tri Series Race 5 SWMA Tri Series Race 5 Cromhall
11 Sep
Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024Newport Sprint & Olympic Triathlon 2024Newport
22 Sep
The Last TriThe Last TriLydney
6 Oct
Apocalypse Run 2024Apocalypse Run 2024Stonehouse
3 Nov
Double Gloucester 5 MilesDouble Gloucester 5 MilesGloucester
17 Nov
The Seven Sins Run & Immortal SinnerThe Seven Sins Run & Immortal SinnerBlakeney
28 Dec
