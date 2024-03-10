Based out of Gloucestershire and the Forest of Dean, Trimax Events put on a variety of trail running, road running, and triathlon events throughout the year. Trimax Events are particularly well-regarded for their epic bespoke medals which are awarded to all finisher’s. A number of Trimax events also offer a canicross option, so if you’re looking to race with your canine companion then check out their offering. One of their best known events takes you up Gloucester’s infamous ‘Cheese Rolling Hill’, while a number of their other routes take you through the scenic Cotswold countryside.