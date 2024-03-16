Logo
UK Cycling Events
ExternalLink

We organise over 35 cycling events a year across Great Britain, as well as one in France, offering full medical and mechanical support. We plan our events in some of the most scenic locations we can find, while making sure the routes are perfectly suited for day in saddle. All of our cycling events have multiple routes of varying length and elevation. This is to cater for cyclist of all ages and abilities. Our cycling events aren't just about Road Sportives - we also organise a selection of Mountain Bike and Cyclocross events.

We organise over 35 cycling events a year across Great Britain, as well as one in France, offering full medical and mechanical support. We plan our events in some of the most scenic locations we can find, while making sure the routes are perfectly suited for day in saddle. All of our cycling events have multiple routes of varying length and elevation. This is to cater for cyclist of all ages and abilities. Our cycling events aren't just about Road Sportives - we also organise a selection of Mountain Bike and Cyclocross events.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
The Wiltshire Classic 2024The Wiltshire Classic 2024Netherhampton
16 Mar
The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024The New Forest Classic - Saturday 2024Southampton
13 Apr
The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024The New Forest Classic - Sunday 2024Fawley
14 Apr
The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024The Suffolk Spring Classic 2024Newmarket
21 Apr
The Surrey Hills Classic 2024The Surrey Hills Classic 2024Cranleigh
11 May
The Jurassic Classic 2024The Jurassic Classic 2024Bovington
19 May
The Mendips Classic 2024The Mendips Classic 2024Street
13 Jul
The Cotswold Classic 2024The Cotswold Classic 2024Stratford-upon-Avon
31 Aug
The New Forest Tour 2024The New Forest Tour 2024Fawley
21 Sep
The Peaks Tour 2024The Peaks Tour 2024Bakewell
28 Sep
The Kent Classic 2024The Kent Classic 2024Lingfield
27 Oct
image
🇬🇧