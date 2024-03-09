UK Running Events

U﻿K Running Events' Inflatable 5ks are the stuff of obstacle legend. Big, bouncy and buzzing with energy, these races are less about running your PB and more about loving the journey. Make your way through 2.5k, 5k, 10k or 15k of hilarious inflatable obstacles and enjoy pumping music as you go to keep those energy levels high. These courses are designed for kids and adults, so you can bring the whole family along - and bounce your way to the finish together.