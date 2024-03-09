UK Running Events

Logo
U﻿K Running Events' Inflatable 5ks are the stuff of obstacle legend. Big, bouncy and buzzing with energy, these races are less about running your PB and more about loving the journey. Make your way through 2.5k, 5k, 10k or 15k of hilarious inflatable obstacles and enjoy pumping music as you go to keep those energy levels high. These courses are designed for kids and adults, so you can bring the whole family along - and bounce your way to the finish together.

Upcoming events
Jurassic Express Trail RunJurassic Express Trail RunSwanage
9 Mar
Queen Elizabeth Country Park Trail RunQueen Elizabeth Country Park Trail RunHorndean
17 Mar
New Forest Trail RunNew Forest Trail RunBurton
23 Mar
Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)Castle Donington
13 Apr
Inflatable 5k - St Albans (Hertfordshire)Inflatable 5k - St Albans (Hertfordshire)St Albans
20 Apr
Inflatable 5k – Exeter (Devon)Inflatable 5k – Exeter (Devon)Clyst Saint Mary
27 Apr
Inflatable 5k - GuildfordInflatable 5k - GuildfordGuildford
11 May
Inflatable 5k - Brands Hatch (Kent)Inflatable 5k - Brands Hatch (Kent)Longfield
18 May
Inflatable 5k - LiverpoolInflatable 5k - LiverpoolLiverpool
8 Jun
Inflatable 5k – WolverhamptonInflatable 5k – WolverhamptonWolverhampton
22 Jun
Inflatable 5k - Leeds (West Yorkshire)Inflatable 5k - Leeds (West Yorkshire)Harewood
29 Jun
Inflatable 5k - BristolInflatable 5k - BristolBristol
6 Jul
Inflatable 5k - LincolnshireInflatable 5k - LincolnshireLincoln
13 Jul
Inflatable 5k - Southampton SaturdayInflatable 5k - Southampton SaturdayHampshire
20 Jul
Inflatable 5k - CoventryInflatable 5k - CoventryCoventry
27 Jul
Inflatable 5k - CheshireInflatable 5k - CheshireKnutsford
3 Aug
Inflatable 5k - BasildonInflatable 5k - BasildonBillericay
17 Aug
Inflatable 5k - Motherwell (Glasgow)Inflatable 5k - Motherwell (Glasgow)Motherwell
24 Aug
Inflatable 5k - EdinburghInflatable 5k - EdinburghQueensferry
31 Aug
Inflatable 5k - CarlisleInflatable 5k - CarlisleCarlisle
7 Sep
