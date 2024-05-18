Logo
Ultra Challenge
Looking for a challenge – to test yourself, to get in shape, or bond with friends on a weekend adventure? If so, an Ultra Challenge® is for you – and you don’t need to be a budding elite athlete – they’re for everyone, take it on at your pace! Whether along stunning coastlines, or trails through wonderful countryside, your Ultra Challenge® will be unforgettable – with full support all the way, camaraderie, optional fundraising for a favourite charity, and an amazing sense of achievement.

Upcoming events
Jurassic Coast Ultra ChallengeJurassic Coast Ultra ChallengeCorfe Castle
18 May
London 2 Brighton Ultra ChallengeLondon 2 Brighton Ultra ChallengeRichmond
25 May
Lake District Ultra ChallengeLake District Ultra ChallengeAmbleside
8 Jun
Cotswold Way Ultra ChallengeCotswold Way Ultra ChallengeCirencester
22 Jun
Peak District Ultra ChallengePeak District Ultra ChallengeBakewell
6 Jul
South Coast Ultra ChallengeSouth Coast Ultra ChallengeEastbourne
7 Sep
Thames Path Ultra ChallengeThames Path Ultra ChallengeLondon
14 Sep
