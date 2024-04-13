Urban Cayote Racing

Urban Coyote Racing was created by people who thirst for the call of the woods while only being a few skips away from the city. We learned about some of these amazing places by parking the car and jumping right into the woods and we want to share this excitement with as many people as possible through organized (and well marked!) races throughout the Bay Area. So lace 'em up and join your kindred spirits as the amazing urban coyotes you were meant to be!