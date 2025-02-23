Logo
With over 20 years experience organizing sporting events, Victory Sports Management is Florida's premier sporting event organizer. Whether you are looking to organize a fundraising 5K, golf tournament, or other sports themed event we can ensure that your event will run to perfection. Victory Sports Management will organize your event from start to finish and handle all the details from A to Z. We will allow you to maximize your events success.

Upcoming events
Hope 5KHope 5KDavie
2 Mar
2024 I Love the 80s 5K Fort Lauderdale2024 I Love the 80s 5K Fort LauderdaleDavie
10 Mar
I Love the 80s 5K Fort LauderdaleI Love the 80s 5K Fort LauderdaleDavie
10 Mar
City of Westlake 5K Run/WalkCity of Westlake 5K Run/WalkWestlake
16 Mar
Run 4 For Joey DRun 4 For Joey DNaples
23 Mar
Gopher Tortoise Gallop 5KGopher Tortoise Gallop 5KWest Palm Beach
23 Mar
I Stand with Israel 5KI Stand with Israel 5KHollywood
7 Apr
Friendship 5KFriendship 5KDeerfield Beach
14 Apr
Mario Cart 5KMario Cart 5KDeerfield Beach
20 Apr
Cinco de Mayo 5K presented by LIMECinco de Mayo 5K presented by LIMEDavie
4 May
Fit to be Tied - Fathers Day 5KFit to be Tied - Fathers Day 5KDavie
16 Jun
Ice Cream 5K - TampaIce Cream 5K - TampaTampa
13 Jul
WW Clyde Family Sports DayWW Clyde Family Sports DayAurora
10 Aug
Rising Sun 5KRising Sun 5KLake Worth Beach
23 Feb 25
