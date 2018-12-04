Walking With The Wounded

WWTW supports disadvantaged veterans who have served in the Armed Forces and their families, empowering them to regain their independence, thrive and contribute in our communities. We have adapted and we continue to support our ex-service community during this difficult time. WWTW has worked in partnership with the NHS for many years and during this period we will continue those partnerships to respond wherever possible to support our incredible NHS.
