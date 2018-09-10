WaterAid provides clean water, decent toilets and hygiene knowledge to people who don’t yet have access to them. Access to clean water and toilets is a human right, & should be a normal part of daily life for everyone, everywhere. With our local partners, we work with communities to build low-cost, sustainable solutions that meet their needs. Work with local & national government in the countries where we operate, developing solutions to help them provide water, toilets & hygiene to everyone.