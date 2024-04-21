Why Racing Events
Spring Classic Duathlon, Half, 10k & 5kSpring Classic Duathlon, Half, 10k & 5kVancouver
21 Apr
Pacific Coast Running FestivalPacific Coast Running FestivalLong Beach
4 May
Reflection RunReflection RunWashougal
19 May
Pacific Crest Endurance Sports FestivalPacific Crest Endurance Sports FestivalBend
10 Jun
Bigfoot Fun RunBigfoot Fun RunYacolt
29 Jun
Columbia River TriathlonColumbia River TriathlonVancouver
3 Aug
Girlfriends Triathlon & Fitness FestivalGirlfriends Triathlon & Fitness FestivalVancouver
5 Aug
Peacehealth Appletree MarathonPeacehealth Appletree MarathonVancouver
7 Sep
Girlfriends RunGirlfriends RunVancouver
13 Oct
Scary RunScary RunWashougal
21 Oct
Santa's Holiday Hustle 5kSanta's Holiday Hustle 5kCamas
14 Dec
