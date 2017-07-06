Organisers of Trail Running events in the South West & Devon. The original Wild Night Run took place in Feb 2013. Since then we've expanded and now organise the Wild Night Run Race Series. These include the original 10 mile Wild Night Run on Dartmoor, The Burrator Noir, The Haldon Night Run in Haldon Forest, The Back to Black run in Bristol's Leigh Woods and the Dark Dart Dash in Dartington. We've also branched into some daytime events including the Burrator 10K and the Something Wild Trail Running Festival on Dartmoor