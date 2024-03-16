Wilderness Running
Wilderness Running is headed up by experienced ultrarunner Vanessa Kellie. Vanessa has competed in races from 5k to 200 miles and is a UK Athletics qualified run leader (LiRF) and coach (CiRF). She is passionate about helping runners and walkers achieve their potential through supporting their training and providing encouragement and advice.
Wilderness Running is headed up by experienced ultrarunner Vanessa Kellie. Vanessa has competed in races from 5k to 200 miles and is a UK Athletics qualified run leader (LiRF) and coach (CiRF). She is passionate about helping runners and walkers achieve their potential through supporting their training and providing encouragement and advice.