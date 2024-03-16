Logo
Wilderness Running
Wilderness Running is headed up by experienced ultrarunner Vanessa Kellie. Vanessa has competed in races from 5k to 200 miles and is a UK Athletics qualified run leader (LiRF) and coach (CiRF). She is passionate about helping runners and walkers achieve their potential through supporting their training and providing encouragement and advice.

Upcoming events
10 Mile Guided Spring Run10 Mile Guided Spring RunAlton
16 Mar
Guided Half Marathon - WinchesterGuided Half Marathon - WinchesterWinchester
14 Apr
10k Guided Sunset Run - Overton10k Guided Sunset Run - OvertonOverton
24 May
Guided Summer Marathon - WinchesterGuided Summer Marathon - WinchesterWinchester
22 Jun
Guided 10k Pub RunGuided 10k Pub RunNew Alresford
11 Aug
Guided 50k Ultramarathon - AlresfordGuided 50k Ultramarathon - AlresfordNew Alresford
28 Sep
