WOLF PACK ADVENTURES
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
6 Hours of Power (East Fork State Park)6 Hours of Power (East Fork State Park)Bethel
30 Mar
6 Hours of Power (John Bryan State Park)6 Hours of Power (John Bryan State Park)Yellow Springs
30 Mar
6 Hours of Power (Strouds Run State Park)6 Hours of Power (Strouds Run State Park)Athens
30 Mar
East Fork Trail RaceEast Fork Trail RaceBethel
30 Mar
John Bryan Trail RaceJohn Bryan Trail RaceYellow Springs
30 Mar
Strouds Run Trail RaceStrouds Run Trail RaceAthens
30 Mar
6 Hours of Power (Hueston Woods State Park)6 Hours of Power (Hueston Woods State Park)College Corner
6 Apr
Hueston Woods DuathlonHueston Woods DuathlonCollege Corner
6 Apr
Hueston Woods Trail RaceHueston Woods Trail RaceCollege Corner
6 Apr
6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)Waynesville
13 Apr
Caesar Creek Trail RaceCaesar Creek Trail RaceWaynesville
13 Apr
The Ohio Parks 5 X 5 Challenge (25K: Dayton Area)The Ohio Parks 5 X 5 Challenge (25K: Dayton Area)Yellow Springs
13 Apr
Yellow Springs 5KYellow Springs 5KYellow Springs
19 Apr
6 Hours of Power (John Bryan State Park)6 Hours of Power (John Bryan State Park)Yellow Springs
20 Apr
John Bryan DuathlonJohn Bryan DuathlonYellow Springs
20 Apr
John Bryan Trail RaceJohn Bryan Trail RaceYellow Springs
20 Apr
6 Hours of Power (Great Seal State Park)6 Hours of Power (Great Seal State Park)Ross County
27 Apr
Great Seal Trail RaceGreat Seal Trail RaceRoss County
27 Apr
The Big Bushwhack (Great Seal State Park)The Big Bushwhack (Great Seal State Park)Ross County
27 Apr
6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)Waynesville
4 May
image
🇬🇧