WOLF PACK ADVENTURES
Upcoming events
6 Hours of Power (East Fork State Park)
Bethel
30 Mar
6 Hours of Power (John Bryan State Park)
Yellow Springs
30 Mar
6 Hours of Power (Strouds Run State Park)
Athens
30 Mar
East Fork Trail Race
Bethel
30 Mar
John Bryan Trail Race
Yellow Springs
30 Mar
Strouds Run Trail Race
Athens
30 Mar
6 Hours of Power (Hueston Woods State Park)
College Corner
6 Apr
Hueston Woods Duathlon
College Corner
6 Apr
Hueston Woods Trail Race
College Corner
6 Apr
6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)
Waynesville
13 Apr
Caesar Creek Trail Race
Waynesville
13 Apr
The Ohio Parks 5 X 5 Challenge (25K: Dayton Area)
Yellow Springs
13 Apr
Yellow Springs 5K
Yellow Springs
19 Apr
6 Hours of Power (John Bryan State Park)
Yellow Springs
20 Apr
John Bryan Duathlon
Yellow Springs
20 Apr
John Bryan Trail Race
Yellow Springs
20 Apr
6 Hours of Power (Great Seal State Park)
Ross County
27 Apr
Great Seal Trail Race
Ross County
27 Apr
The Big Bushwhack (Great Seal State Park)
Ross County
27 Apr
6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)
Waynesville
4 May
